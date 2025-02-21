OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $178.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $172.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $180.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.00.

NASDAQ OSIS opened at $214.37 on Friday. OSI Systems has a 52 week low of $126.57 and a 52 week high of $220.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $183.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.42.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.08. OSI Systems had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 18.22%. Equities research analysts anticipate that OSI Systems will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other OSI Systems news, insider Paul Keith Morben sold 155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.36, for a total transaction of $30,900.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,077 shares in the company, valued at $2,008,950.72. This represents a 1.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald M. Chizever sold 2,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.83, for a total transaction of $528,936.83. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $979,150. The trade was a 35.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,447 shares of company stock valued at $5,519,962 over the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in OSI Systems by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,230,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,072,000 after acquiring an additional 21,637 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in OSI Systems by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 847,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,965,000 after buying an additional 203,511 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 727,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,485,000 after purchasing an additional 6,514 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,258,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in OSI Systems by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 380,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,720,000 after acquiring an additional 5,718 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

