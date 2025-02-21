Oversea-Chinese Banking (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $27.52 and last traded at $26.29, with a volume of 9090 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.50.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Trading Down 0.8 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.82.

About Oversea-Chinese Banking

(Get Free Report)

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited engages in the provision of financial services in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Greater China, rest of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Global Consumer/Private Banking segment provides products and services to individual customers, including checking accounts, and savings and fixed deposits; housing and other personal loans; credit cards; wealth management products consisting of unit trusts, banc assurance products, and structured deposits; and brokerage services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oversea-Chinese Banking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oversea-Chinese Banking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.