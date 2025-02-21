PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05, Zacks reports. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 15.49%.

PagSeguro Digital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PAGS traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.18. The stock had a trading volume of 3,819,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,334,081. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.95. PagSeguro Digital has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $14.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PAGS shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target (down from $17.00) on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.18.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

