PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $8.16, but opened at $8.53. PagSeguro Digital shares last traded at $8.27, with a volume of 2,399,801 shares trading hands.
The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 15.49%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have commented on PAGS. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. KeyCorp raised shares of PagSeguro Digital to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.18.
Institutional Trading of PagSeguro Digital
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAGS. Sylebra Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 12,143,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,020,000 after buying an additional 4,208,192 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in PagSeguro Digital by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,353,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,770,000 after acquiring an additional 874,777 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 870.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,271,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,259,000 after acquiring an additional 5,625,121 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 50.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,908,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,849 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 307.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,459,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,917,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.
PagSeguro Digital Stock Up 1.8 %
The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.42.
PagSeguro Digital Company Profile
PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.
