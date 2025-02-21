PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $8.16, but opened at $8.53. PagSeguro Digital shares last traded at $8.27, with a volume of 2,399,801 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 15.49%.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on PAGS. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. KeyCorp raised shares of PagSeguro Digital to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.18.

Institutional Trading of PagSeguro Digital

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAGS. Sylebra Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 12,143,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,020,000 after buying an additional 4,208,192 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in PagSeguro Digital by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,353,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,770,000 after acquiring an additional 874,777 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 870.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,271,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,259,000 after acquiring an additional 5,625,121 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 50.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,908,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,849 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 307.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,459,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,917,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

PagSeguro Digital Stock Up 1.8 %

The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.42.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.