Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Boosts Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,800 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FDX. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 473.8% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 784,691 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,147,540,000 after purchasing an additional 647,926 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 22,317.0% in the fourth quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 322,580 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $90,751,000 after purchasing an additional 321,141 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 8.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,975,531 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,042,050,000 after purchasing an additional 314,380 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in FedEx by 197.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 341,390 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $96,043,000 after acquiring an additional 226,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 2,163.7% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 192,441 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $52,667,000 after acquiring an additional 183,940 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FDX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $337.00 to $316.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $368.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.87.

FedEx Stock Up 0.6 %

FDX stock opened at $268.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $271.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $278.38. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $238.21 and a 12 month high of $313.84. The company has a market cap of $64.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.17. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FedEx news, EVP John W. Dietrich acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $273.98 per share, for a total transaction of $273,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,484,176.66. The trade was a 12.40 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $276.06 per share, with a total value of $91,927.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,927.98. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

