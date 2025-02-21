Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Has $1.90 Million Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lowered its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 50.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,700 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,900 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $1,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its position in shares of SAP by 122.4% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 129 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of SAP by 104.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period.

Get SAP alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SAP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on SAP from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on SAP from $265.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on SAP from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.83.

SAP Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SAP opened at $288.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $353.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.38, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.10. SAP SE has a one year low of $174.88 and a one year high of $293.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $265.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.60.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.02). SAP had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 9.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SAP SE will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAP Profile

(Free Report)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.