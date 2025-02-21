Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Invests $1.29 Million in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 14,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AEE. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 134.5% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren in the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameren Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $97.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.80. Ameren Co. has a 12-month low of $69.39 and a 12-month high of $100.61.

Ameren Increases Dividend

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.06). Ameren had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 10.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AEE shares. Barclays downgraded Ameren from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Ameren from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ameren from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Ameren from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.70.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

