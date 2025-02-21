Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Receives $12.58 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.58.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PARA shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Paramount Global from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Paramount Global

Institutional Trading of Paramount Global

Paramount Global Trading Up 0.3 %

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Paramount Global by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,040,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,242,000 after buying an additional 761,561 shares during the last quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Paramount Global by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 44,753,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593,579 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Paramount Global by 18.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,154,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,695,000 after purchasing an additional 6,848,037 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Paramount Global by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,593,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,314 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Paramount Global by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,567,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,731,000 after purchasing an additional 724,565 shares during the period. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PARA stock opened at $11.47 on Friday. Paramount Global has a 1-year low of $9.54 and a 1-year high of $14.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.70.

About Paramount Global

(Get Free Report

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.