Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Receives $12.58 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.58.
Several research analysts have weighed in on PARA shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Paramount Global from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Monday, November 11th.
Institutional Trading of Paramount Global
Paramount Global Trading Up 0.3 %
PARA stock opened at $11.47 on Friday. Paramount Global has a 1-year low of $9.54 and a 1-year high of $14.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.70.
About Paramount Global
Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.
Featured Articles
