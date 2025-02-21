Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.900-2.200 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.170. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PK. UBS Group cut their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.15.

NYSE:PK traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.00. 967,045 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,312,442. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.00. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $12.56 and a 12 month high of $18.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $625.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.05 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 99.01%.

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

