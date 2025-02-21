Paulo Cezar Nunes Sells 7,000 Shares of NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) Stock

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) Director Paulo Cezar Nunes sold 7,000 shares of NFI Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.00, for a total transaction of C$126,000.00.

NFI Group Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of TSE NFI opened at C$11.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.87 and its 200-day moving average price is C$15.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$924.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.23, a P/E/G ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.41. NFI Group Inc. has a 12-month low of C$9.91 and a 12-month high of C$19.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on NFI. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$18.50 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of NFI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of NFI Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$22.20.

About NFI Group

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations segments. The Manufacturing Operations segment design, manufacture, service, and support transit buses, coaches, medium-duty shuttles, and low floor cutaway buses.

