PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Price Down 1.1% – Should You Sell?

Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) traded down 1.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $77.54 and last traded at $77.73. 2,705,788 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 11,225,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.62.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.52.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.50 and a 200-day moving average of $80.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.44.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,086,508,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 12,919.4% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 10,500,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $819,315,000 after acquiring an additional 10,419,351 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in PayPal by 108.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,924,106 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,529,823,000 after purchasing an additional 9,313,783 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 86.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,762,080 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,307,945,000 after purchasing an additional 7,767,072 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in PayPal by 284.0% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,804,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $666,100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,772,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

