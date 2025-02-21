Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD) Price Target Raised to $18.50 at UBS Group

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $16.50 to $18.50 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.08.

Pediatrix Medical Group Stock Performance

Shares of Pediatrix Medical Group stock traded down $0.94 on Friday, reaching $16.29. 579,417 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 534,622. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.86 and a 200 day moving average of $12.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -5.32, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.57. Pediatrix Medical Group has a 52 week low of $6.62 and a 52 week high of $17.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $502.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.22 million. Pediatrix Medical Group had a negative net margin of 12.65% and a positive return on equity of 12.79%. Equities analysts forecast that Pediatrix Medical Group will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Pediatrix Medical Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 95.3% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Pediatrix Medical Group Company Profile

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

See Also

