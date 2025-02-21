Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $292.64.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PEN shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $323.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Penumbra from $305.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Penumbra

Penumbra Stock Down 0.3 %

Penumbra stock opened at $302.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 890.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.53. Penumbra has a 1-year low of $148.00 and a 1-year high of $310.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.51. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. Penumbra had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $315.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.63 million. Research analysts anticipate that Penumbra will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Penumbra news, CAO Lambert Shiu sold 1,798 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.56, for a total value of $436,122.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,682 shares in the company, valued at $5,016,625.92. The trade was a 8.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Harpreet Grewal sold 167 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.28, for a total transaction of $40,293.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,058,118.40. This trade represents a 1.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,219 shares of company stock worth $4,426,439 in the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Penumbra

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $573,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Penumbra by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,236,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,298,000 after buying an additional 3,863 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Penumbra by 3,832.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 368,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,564,000 after buying an additional 358,932 shares in the last quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB raised its position in shares of Penumbra by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 21,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,061,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $777,000. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penumbra Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.