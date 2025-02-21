Peoples Bank OH Sells 3,336 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Peoples Bank OH trimmed its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 42.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,336 shares during the quarter. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hara Capital LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, MilWealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Coca-Cola Price Performance
KO stock opened at $70.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $301.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $57.93 and a 12-month high of $73.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.41.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.82.
Coca-Cola Profile
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
