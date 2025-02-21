Petrel Resources (LON:PET) Trading Up 17.5% – What’s Next?

Petrel Resources Plc (LON:PET – Get Free Report) shares rose 17.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.58 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.41 ($0.02). 838,985 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 272% from the average daily volume of 225,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.20 ($0.02).
Petrel Resources Trading Down 6.7 %
The firm has a market cap of £3.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.97.
Petrel Resources Company Profile
Petrel Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration company. The company holds a 100% interest in the Frontier exploration license 3/14 located in Ireland. It also holds a 30% working interest in the Tano 2A Block covering an area of 1,532 square kilometers in Ghana; and holds interest in the Western Desert Block 6 located in Iraq.
