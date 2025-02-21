PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Price Target Raised to $23.00 at BMO Capital Markets

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PCG. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of PG&E from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Guggenheim lowered shares of PG&E from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of PG&E from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of PG&E from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $16.50 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of PG&E from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PG&E has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.23.

Shares of PG&E stock opened at $15.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $41.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.12. PG&E has a fifty-two week low of $14.99 and a fifty-two week high of $21.72.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 10.94%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PG&E will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 55,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $1,147,766.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,460,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,168,186.52. The trade was a 3.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Czech National Bank lifted its position in PG&E by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 474,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,566,000 after acquiring an additional 38,590 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in PG&E by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,974,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,837,000 after acquiring an additional 148,860 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in PG&E by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 108,953,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,155,093,000 after acquiring an additional 5,191,463 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in PG&E by 259.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 61,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 44,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PG&E during the 4th quarter worth about $514,000. 78.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PG&E Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

