PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Guggenheim

Guggenheim lowered shares of PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

PCG has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of PG&E in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on PG&E from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of PG&E in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays cut their price target on PG&E from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut PG&E from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.23.

PG&E Stock Up 0.3 %

PG&E stock opened at $15.71 on Tuesday. PG&E has a one year low of $14.99 and a one year high of $21.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.57 and a 200 day moving average of $19.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $41.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.99.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. PG&E had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PG&E will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PG&E

In other PG&E news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 55,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $1,147,766.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,460,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,168,186.52. This trade represents a 3.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PG&E

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCG. Creative Planning raised its holdings in PG&E by 22.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 136,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after acquiring an additional 25,006 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in PG&E by 77.7% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 4.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 977,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,319,000 after purchasing an additional 39,004 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 63.9% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,036,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,271,000 after purchasing an additional 793,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 9.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PG&E

PG&E Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

Featured Articles

