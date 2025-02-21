PharmaCyte Biotech (NASDAQ:PMCB) Trading Up 12.4% – Time to Buy?

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMCB – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 12.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.83 and last traded at $1.81. 129,298 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 499% from the average session volume of 21,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.61.

PharmaCyte Biotech Trading Up 12.4 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.71. The firm has a market cap of $12.61 million, a P/E ratio of 3.42 and a beta of -0.18.

PharmaCyte Biotech (NASDAQ:PMCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter.

About PharmaCyte Biotech

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cellular therapies for cancer in the United States. Its cellular therapies are developed based on Cell-in-a-Box, a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology used as a platform to treat various types of cancer, including advanced and inoperable pancreatic cancer.

