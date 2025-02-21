Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Purchased by Waterfront Wealth Inc.

Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ardent Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Ardent Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Covey Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Covey Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Dash Acquisitions Inc. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 213,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,472,000 after purchasing an additional 5,271 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 113.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 4,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.88, for a total transaction of $749,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,799 shares in the company, valued at $3,117,354.12. The trade was a 19.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

NYSE PM opened at $151.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.08. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.82 and a 12 month high of $152.53. The company has a market capitalization of $235.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.63, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.55.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.06. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 7.89% and a negative return on equity of 120.08%. On average, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.22.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PM

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.