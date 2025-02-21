Physicians Financial Services Inc. Has $1.04 Million Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. decreased its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,746 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,219 shares during the quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,939 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 8,297 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 10,757 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 106,170 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,034,000 after purchasing an additional 15,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NKE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NIKE from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on NIKE from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In related news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.65 per share, with a total value of $191,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 34,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,636,989.95. This represents a 7.84 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 169,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total value of $12,361,581.56. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 896,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,301,708.56. The trade was a 15.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Price Performance

NIKE stock opened at $77.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $114.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.01. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.62 and a 12-month high of $106.62.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 36.99%. The company had revenue of $12.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.38%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

