Physicians Financial Services Inc. Takes Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Lam Research by 2,400.0% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. B&L Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. CWC Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter worth about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $89.02 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $68.87 and a 1 year high of $113.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $114.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.46.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Lam Research had a return on equity of 51.86% and a net margin of 26.49%. As a group, analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.95%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Lam Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.22.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

