Plaintree Systems (OTCMKTS:PTEEF) Announces Earnings Results

Plaintree Systems (OTCMKTS:PTEEF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Plaintree Systems had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 84.40%.

Plaintree Systems Price Performance

Plaintree Systems stock remained flat at $0.05 during midday trading on Friday. Plaintree Systems has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.06. The stock has a market cap of $607,710.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 0.45.

About Plaintree Systems

Plaintree Systems Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports electronic products and specialty structural products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company manufactures avionic components for various applications, including aircraft antiskid braking, aircraft indicators, solenoids, and permanent magnet alternators; and operates as a design/build manufacturer of steel, aluminum, and stainless-steel specialty structures comprising commercial domes, free form structures, barrel vaults, space frames, and industrial dome coverings.

