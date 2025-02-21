Plaintree Systems (OTCMKTS:PTEEF) Announces Earnings Results

Plaintree Systems (OTCMKTS:PTEEF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Plaintree Systems had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 84.40%.
Plaintree Systems Price Performance
Plaintree Systems stock remained flat at $0.05 during midday trading on Friday. Plaintree Systems has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.06. The stock has a market cap of $607,710.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 0.45.
About Plaintree Systems
