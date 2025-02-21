Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08, Zacks reports. Pool had a return on equity of 31.89% and a net margin of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $987.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.04 million. Pool updated its FY 2025 guidance to 11.000-11.500 EPS.

Pool Stock Up 0.1 %

POOL stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $344.65. 224,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,086. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $343.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $355.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.03. Pool has a 52-week low of $293.51 and a 52-week high of $422.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on POOL shares. StockNews.com upgraded Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital increased their target price on Pool from $345.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Pool from $380.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Pool from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Pool from $370.00 to $360.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $368.00.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

