PPX Mining (CVE:PPX) Shares Up 28.6% – Here’s Why

PPX Mining Corp. (CVE:PPX – Get Free Report) rose 28.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 160,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 60% from the average daily volume of 99,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.74, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$30.61 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.04.

PPX Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Peru. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Igor project that includes four concessions covering an area of approximately 1,300 hectares located in northern Peru.

