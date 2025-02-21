Prakash Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Prakash Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on VRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Vertiv from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Vertiv from $115.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Vertiv from $121.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Vertiv from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.57.

Vertiv Stock Performance

VRT opened at $104.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.27. The company has a market capitalization of $39.24 billion, a PE ratio of 81.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.64. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1 year low of $55.00 and a 1 year high of $155.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. Vertiv had a return on equity of 69.69% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Vertiv

In other news, Director Jan Van Dokkum sold 38,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.39, for a total transaction of $5,271,064.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,750. This represents a 60.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Liang sold 86,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total value of $11,353,152.33. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,562,549.57. The trade was a 81.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

