Prakash Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 30,330 Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Prakash Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 30,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Italy S.r.l. purchased a new stake in Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,209,000. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $863,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 84.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,096,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335,452 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 34,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 6,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 4,301.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 255,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 249,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Lucid Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LCID has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Lucid Group from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. R. F. Lafferty raised Lucid Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.24.

Lucid Group Stock Performance

Shares of LCID opened at $3.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.98. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.93 and a 52-week high of $4.43. The firm has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

About Lucid Group

(Free Report)

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.