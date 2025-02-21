Primo Brands Co. (NYSE:PRMB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Primo Brands Co. (NYSE:PRMB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, March 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This is an increase from Primo Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Primo Brands Stock Performance

Shares of PRMB stock traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,780,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,956,873. Primo Brands has a 52-week low of $14.10 and a 52-week high of $34.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.10.

Primo Brands (NYSE:PRMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.08). Primo Brands had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Primo Brands will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PRMB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Primo Brands from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Primo Brands in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Primo Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Primo Brands from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Primo Brands in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

About Primo Brands

Primo Brands Corp. is a branded beverage company, which focuses on healthy hydration. It delivers sustainably and domestically sourced diversified offerings across products, formats, channels, price points and consumer occasions, distributed in the United States and Canada. The company provides water filtration units for home and business consumers across North America.

