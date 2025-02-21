Primo Brands (NYSE:PRMB) Price Target Raised to $48.00 at TD Securities

Primo Brands (NYSE:PRMB – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at TD Securities from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 40.41% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Primo Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Primo Brands in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Primo Brands in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Primo Brands from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

NYSE:PRMB traded up $1.60 on Friday, hitting $34.19. 1,848,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,896,259. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.10. Primo Brands has a 52 week low of $14.10 and a 52 week high of $34.53.

Primo Brands (NYSE:PRMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Primo Brands had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 8.80%. On average, research analysts expect that Primo Brands will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primo Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Primo Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Primo Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Primo Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Primo Brands in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 87.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primo Brands Corp. is a branded beverage company, which focuses on healthy hydration. It delivers sustainably and domestically sourced diversified offerings across products, formats, channels, price points and consumer occasions, distributed in the United States and Canada. The company provides water filtration units for home and business consumers across North America.

