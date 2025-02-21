Prio (OTCMKTS:PTRRY) Stock Price Up 0.1% – What’s Next?

Prio S.A. (OTCMKTS:PTRRY – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$6.89 and last traded at C$6.89. Approximately 1,387 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 11,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.88.
Prio Trading Up 0.1 %
The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.92 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.44.
About Prio
Prio SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Brazil and internationally. It holds a 100% interest in the Polvo Field covering approximately 134 square kilometres located in the southern portion of the Campos Basin, Rio de Janeiro; and the Frade Field that consists of approximately 154 kilometres located in the northern region of the Campos Basin, Rio de Janeiro.
