Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,647 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $9,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 155.0% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Alibaba Group by 225.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 397 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group Price Performance

BABA stock opened at $136.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $68.36 and a 12-month high of $144.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.07). Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 12.28%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BABA shares. Mizuho raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $92.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.93.

View Our Latest Analysis on Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Profile

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.