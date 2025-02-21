Private Advisor Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 131,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,696 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $11,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Barrett & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 5,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Destination Wealth Management raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 24,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ opened at $92.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.42. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $78.27 and a 1 year high of $99.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

