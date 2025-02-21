Private Advisor Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,570 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $9,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VV. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 26,848.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,661,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651,593 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 26,871.0% during the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 1,748,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,775 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 65.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,895,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,356 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 959.3% in the third quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 713,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,216,000 after purchasing an additional 646,240 shares during the period. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 39,053.3% during the 3rd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 487,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,343,000 after purchasing an additional 486,213 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $281.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $275.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $267.72. The company has a market capitalization of $40.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $226.62 and a 12-month high of $282.88.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

