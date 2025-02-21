Private Advisor Group LLC Has $13.35 Million Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 71,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $13,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on TXN. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $199.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.20.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $203.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $159.11 and a 12 month high of $220.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.97.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 30.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.82%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 10,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.33, for a total transaction of $2,142,894.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,912,295.59. This represents a 42.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.71, for a total transaction of $106,618.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,379.07. This represents a 4.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

