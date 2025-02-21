Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,475 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $11,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connable Office Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 3,732 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank grew its position in Adobe by 0.7% in the third quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 2,889 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. James J. Burns & Company LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 5.6% during the third quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 415 shares of the software company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Holistic Financial Partners raised its position in Adobe by 6.0% in the third quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 387 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC raised its position in Adobe by 4.3% in the third quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $625.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $590.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $475.00 price objective (down previously from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Adobe from $640.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $570.88.

In related news, Director Amy Banse sold 606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $333,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,110,950. The trade was a 1.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.24, for a total value of $1,643,086.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,888,020.16. The trade was a 17.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,681 shares of company stock worth $2,525,126 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $454.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $197.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.67, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $440.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $494.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $403.75 and a 12 month high of $587.75.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The software company reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 25.85%. The business had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

