Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 5,757 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 499,129 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,757 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $13,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 376.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 196.2% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 82,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 54,537 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 910.0% during the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 206,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,013,000 after acquiring an additional 186,364 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 86.3% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 137,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after purchasing an additional 63,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MA Private Wealth boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 15.6% during the third quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 420,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,235,000 after purchasing an additional 56,770 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPTL opened at $26.52 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $25.44 and a twelve month high of $29.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.57.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

