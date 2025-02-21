Promising Blockchain Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – February 21st

Oracle, Applied Digital, and Globant are the three Blockchain stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Blockchain stocks represent shares in companies that are either directly involved in blockchain technology development or in businesses that extensively utilize this technology. These companies might be creating blockchain systems, providing blockchain services or exploiting blockchain for enhancing their operations like improving transaction efficiency and security. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blockchain stocks within the last several days.

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Oracle stock traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $174.42. 3,183,146 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,921,037. Oracle has a 52-week low of $109.66 and a 52-week high of $198.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $169.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.74.

Applied Digital (APLD)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

NASDAQ:APLD traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,150,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,249,682. Applied Digital has a 12-month low of $2.36 and a 12-month high of $12.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 4.77.

Globant (GLOB)

Globant S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

NYSE:GLOB traded down $54.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $155.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,505,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,392. Globant has a 12-month low of $151.68 and a 12-month high of $238.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $215.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.82. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.73, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.39.

