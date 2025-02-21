Proteome Sciences (LON:PRM) Stock Price Up 11.4% – Still a Buy?

Proteome Sciences plc (LON:PRM – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 11.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 5 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 5 ($0.06). Approximately 234,559 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 176,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.49 ($0.06).

The firm has a market cap of £13.71 million, a P/E ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3.84 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -258.66, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.20.

Proteome Sciences plc provides contract research services for the identification, validation, and application of protein biomarkers in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, and internationally. The company offers TMT LC-MS2, a standard method for analyzing cells and tissues when no phosphopeptide enrichment is required; TMT LC-MS3, a standard method for biomarker discovery in plasma and other samples where quantitative accuracy is a factor; SysQuant, provides an analysis of protein activity across regulatory and signaling pathways; and TMTcalibrator, analyzes where diseased or treated tissue can be analyzed in parallel with peripheral fluids.

