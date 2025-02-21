PYA Waltman Capital LLC Has $17.24 Million Holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

PYA Waltman Capital LLC lifted its stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 150,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Post accounts for 5.6% of PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s holdings in Post were worth $17,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Post by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Post by 382.1% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Post by 901.9% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 179,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,745,000 after acquiring an additional 161,334 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Post during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,190,000. Finally, Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Post in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,480,000. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on POST shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Post from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Post from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Post from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Post currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.17.

Shares of POST stock opened at $114.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.62 and a 1 year high of $125.84.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.24. Post had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 4.94%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.09, for a total transaction of $120,090.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,409.80. The trade was a 8.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David W. Kemper sold 8,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.75, for a total transaction of $989,994.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,291,711.50. This represents a 23.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,908 shares of company stock worth $5,312,045 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

