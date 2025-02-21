PYA Waltman Capital LLC Sells 381 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

PYA Waltman Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 955,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,422,000 after acquiring an additional 36,970 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,370,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,854,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the third quarter valued at $1,287,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 163,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,196,000 after purchasing an additional 26,924 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 48.1% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,501,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,683,000 after buying an additional 487,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WPM. UBS Group initiated coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.67.

NYSE:WPM opened at $69.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.77. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a twelve month low of $38.57 and a twelve month high of $70.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.38.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017.

