PYA Waltman Capital LLC Takes $764,000 Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 38,998 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 173.1% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,783 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 7,468 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Energy Transfer by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 47,192 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 12,787 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Energy Transfer by 12.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 27,419 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares during the period. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 13,342 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the period. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Transfer stock opened at $19.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.69. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $14.52 and a 52-week high of $21.45.

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 5.74%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.51%. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.56%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Energy Transfer from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.18.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

