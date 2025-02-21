Q3 EPS Estimate for Franklin Electric Boosted by Analyst

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Franklin Electric in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.29. The consensus estimate for Franklin Electric’s current full-year earnings is $4.19 per share.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

Separately, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Franklin Electric from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Franklin Electric Price Performance

Franklin Electric stock opened at $106.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Franklin Electric has a 12 month low of $91.67 and a 12 month high of $111.94. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.00.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $485.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.87 million.

Franklin Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This is a boost from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.53%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Franklin Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Electric by 189.2% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Electric

(Get Free Report)

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.