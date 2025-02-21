QCR Holdings, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:QCRH)

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRHGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 21st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the bank on Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%.

QCR has a payout ratio of 3.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect QCR to earn $7.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.2%.

QCR Stock Performance

Shares of QCRH opened at $76.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.71. QCR has a 12-month low of $54.37 and a 12-month high of $96.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRHGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.19. QCR had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 19.06%. Equities research analysts forecast that QCR will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QCR news, EVP Nicole A. Lee purchased 1,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.47 per share, with a total value of $85,846.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,602.07. This trade represents a 139.01 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company’s deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

