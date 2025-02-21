QCR Holdings, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:QCRH)

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 21st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the bank on Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%.

QCR has a payout ratio of 3.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect QCR to earn $7.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.2%.

QCR Stock Performance

Shares of QCRH opened at $76.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.71. QCR has a 12-month low of $54.37 and a 12-month high of $96.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

QCR ( NASDAQ:QCRH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.19. QCR had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 19.06%. Equities research analysts forecast that QCR will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

In other QCR news, EVP Nicole A. Lee purchased 1,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.47 per share, with a total value of $85,846.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,602.07. This trade represents a 139.01 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company’s deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

