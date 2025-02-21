QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Purchased by Crumly & Associates Inc.

Crumly & Associates Inc. lifted its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,576 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 39,103 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,007,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,344 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,306 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 8,527 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QCOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.32.

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total transaction of $509,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,716,927. This represents a 4.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 19,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total transaction of $3,275,511.21. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,762 shares in the company, valued at $3,526,010.46. This represents a 48.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,964 shares of company stock valued at $7,583,661 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of QCOM opened at $173.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $148.90 and a 12-month high of $230.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $164.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.25.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.07). QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 39.51%. Sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 36.32%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

