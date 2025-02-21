Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Sold by Legacy Capital Group California Inc.

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lessened its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,531 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PWR. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in Quanta Services by 4,050.0% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 83 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Quanta Services by 700.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 104 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PWR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Quanta Services from $374.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $328.00 price objective (up previously from $280.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $320.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded shares of Quanta Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $330.50.

NYSE PWR opened at $280.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $317.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $304.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $206.58 and a 1 year high of $365.88. The company has a market capitalization of $41.46 billion, a PE ratio of 51.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.05.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.12. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 3.54%. As a group, analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

