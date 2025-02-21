QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) CFO Kevin Hettrich Sells 53,975 Shares

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QSGet Free Report) CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 53,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total transaction of $282,289.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 930,800 shares in the company, valued at $4,868,084. The trade was a 5.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Kevin Hettrich also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, January 27th, Kevin Hettrich sold 36,949 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $186,961.94.
  • On Thursday, December 5th, Kevin Hettrich sold 29,667 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total transaction of $151,301.70.

QuantumScape Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE QS traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.18. The stock had a trading volume of 15,076,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,879,275. QuantumScape Co. has a 12 month low of $4.65 and a 12 month high of $9.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 14.07 and a quick ratio of 14.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 4.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.40.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QSGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of QuantumScape to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. HSBC upgraded shares of QuantumScape from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.30 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.06.

Institutional Trading of QuantumScape

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 475.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 4,228 shares during the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 208.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 4,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.87% of the company’s stock.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

