Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 4,399 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the previous session’s volume of 3,458 shares.The stock last traded at $2.08 and had previously closed at $2.02.

Qurate Retail Stock Up 2.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $823.67 million, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Qurate Retail stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Free Report) by 745.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,137 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

