RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday. The stock traded as high as $372.77 and last traded at $371.55, with a volume of 34493 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $369.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RBC shares. Bank of America cut RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $330.00 to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on RBC Bearings from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Truist Financial increased their target price on RBC Bearings from $351.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on RBC Bearings from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RBC Bearings currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $361.20.

RBC Bearings Trading Down 3.1 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $325.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $309.16. The firm has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 49.09, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.58.

In other news, CFO Robert M. Sullivan sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.25, for a total value of $2,898,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,382 shares in the company, valued at $4,123,129.50. This trade represents a 41.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.95, for a total value of $919,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,776,379.60. This trade represents a 0.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,900 shares of company stock worth $3,963,031. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of RBC Bearings

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RBC. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 541.9% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

