Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)

2/20/2025 – Toronto-Dominion Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$83.00 to C$82.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/18/2025 – Toronto-Dominion Bank was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$99.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$90.00.

2/18/2025 – Toronto-Dominion Bank had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$90.00 to C$94.00.

2/14/2025 – Toronto-Dominion Bank had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from C$83.00 to C$90.00.

2/12/2025 – Toronto-Dominion Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$81.00 to C$83.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

1/8/2025 – Toronto-Dominion Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$77.00 to C$86.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

TSE:TD opened at C$85.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$80.21 and its 200 day moving average price is C$80.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$150.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.82. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of C$73.22 and a 1-year high of C$87.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $1.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.84%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

