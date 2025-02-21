Redburn Atlantic Begins Coverage on Salesforce (NYSE:CRM)

Investment analysts at Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CRM. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.84.

Get Salesforce alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Salesforce

Salesforce Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $318.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $334.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $304.76. The stock has a market cap of $305.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.31. Salesforce has a fifty-two week low of $212.00 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Salesforce will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 317,105 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.78, for a total transaction of $109,965,671.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,162,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,217,696,838.46. The trade was a 2.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,221 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.18, for a total value of $2,041,607.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,342,415. This trade represents a 11.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,102,833 shares of company stock valued at $381,389,136. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 87 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

(Get Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.