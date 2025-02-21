Remitly Global (NASDAQ:RELY) Stock Price Down 7.6% – Here’s What Happened

Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 7.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $24.01 and last traded at $23.82. Approximately 822,276 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 1,739,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RELY shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Remitly Global from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Remitly Global in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Remitly Global from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Remitly Global from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Remitly Global from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Get Remitly Global alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RELY

Remitly Global Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.16 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.60.

Remitly Global (NASDAQ:RELY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $351.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.67 million. Remitly Global had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 6.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Remitly Global, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Remitly Global

In other Remitly Global news, CEO Matthew B. Oppenheimer sold 14,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $367,637.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,358,679 shares in the company, valued at $109,882,297.59. This trade represents a 0.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joshua Hug sold 22,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total value of $457,722.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,873,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,877,982.82. This trade represents a 0.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 65,947 shares of company stock worth $1,467,012. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Remitly Global

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Remitly Global by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,651,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,674,000 after buying an additional 380,159 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Remitly Global by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,385,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,827,000 after acquiring an additional 150,602 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Remitly Global by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,774,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,806 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Remitly Global by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,657,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,980,000 after acquiring an additional 169,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Remitly Global by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,528,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,666,000 after acquiring an additional 49,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

About Remitly Global

(Get Free Report)

Remitly Global, Inc provides digital financial services for immigrants and their families. It primarily offers cross-border remittance services in approximately 170 countries. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Remitly Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Remitly Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.